8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath
- Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman administers the oath
An 8-member cabinet of the caretaker Punjab government took the oath of office at the Punjab Governor House on Thursday evening, Radio Pakistan reported.
Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman administered the oath at a ceremony, which was attended by the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and high-up officials.
The cabinet members include:
SM Tanveer
Dr Javaid Akram
Ibrahim Murad
Bilal Afzal
Dr Jamal Nasir
Mansoor Qadir
Syed Azfar Ali Nasir
Amir Mir
Three finalised ministers Wahab Riaz, Naseem Sadiq, and Tamkinat Karim are expected to take oath later.
The development comes hours after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to a 14-member caretaker cabinet.
Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended the KP government hold elections between April 15 and 17 in the province.
