8-member Punjab caretaker cabinet takes oath

  • Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman administers the oath
BR Web Desk Published January 26, 2023
An 8-member cabinet of the caretaker Punjab government took the oath of office at the Punjab Governor House on Thursday evening, Radio Pakistan reported.

Governor Muhammad Baleegh ur Rehman administered the oath at a ceremony, which was attended by the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and high-up officials.

The cabinet members include:

SM Tanveer

Dr Javaid Akram

Ibrahim Murad

Bilal Afzal

Dr Jamal Nasir

Mansoor Qadir

Syed Azfar Ali Nasir

Amir Mir

Three finalised ministers Wahab Riaz, Naseem Sadiq, and Tamkinat Karim are expected to take oath later.

The development comes hours after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to a 14-member caretaker cabinet.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended the KP government hold elections between April 15 and 17 in the province.

