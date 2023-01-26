AVN 67.02 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.01%)
BAFL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.83%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.92%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (8%)
DFML 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
DGKC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.04%)
EPCL 44.44 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.38%)
FCCL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.34%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.49%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
HUBC 62.20 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.17%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.69%)
TELE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.46%)
TPLP 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.72%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.62%)
UNITY 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.37%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 141.9 (3.59%)
BR30 14,624 Increased By 401.3 (2.82%)
KSE100 40,945 Increased By 1159.8 (2.92%)
KSE30 15,253 Increased By 452.7 (3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2023 02:49pm
Follow us

FRANKFURT: German software giant SAP on Thursday said it planned to cut some 3,000 jobs this year, joining a wave of layoffs in the global tech sector.

The Walldorf-based group, which offers both traditional software and cloud-based computing services, said it planned to carry out a “targeted restructuring programme” to “strengthen its core business” and improve efficiency.

“The programme is expected to affect approximately 2.5 percent of SAP’s employees,” it said in an earnings report unveiling full-year results for 2022.

IBM cuts 3,900 jobs, misses annual cash target

SAP has a workforce of around 120,000 employees worldwide, meaning it plans to shed some 3,000 jobs.

The move follows similar cuts announced by tech giants Meta, Amazon, Google, IBM and Microsoft as the once-unassailable sector girds for an economic downturn.

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

SAP said its jobs cull would cost the company between 250 and 300 million euros ($270-330 million), mainly in the first quarter of 2023.

The restructuring is expected to lead to annual savings of 300-350 million euros from 2024, “which will help to fuel investments into strategic growth areas”, SAP said.

SAP also said it would explore a sale of its Qualtrics subsidiary, which specialises in online market research software.

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

A sale would further allow SAP to focus more on its core cloud business, it said.

For the whole of 2022, SAP announced revenues of 30.9 billion euros, up 11 percent on a year earlier.

Operating profits came in at just over 8 billion euros, down two percent compared with 2021.

For 2023, SAP expects operating profits to increase by 10 to 13 percent.

Microsoft IBM Google Amazon metal SAP

Comments

1000 characters

German software giant SAP to cut 3,000 jobs

Rs300bn taxation measures thru Ord on the way

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 1,100 points as Pakistan moves to revive IMF programme

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Pakistan reviewing India’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation invite: FO

Sindh govt announces exclusive bus service for women

Nine Palestinians killed in Israel West Bank raid: ministry

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Read more stories