JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second straight session on Thursday, as persistent weakness in related oils and disappointing export data weighed on market sentiment.

Palm oil may test support at 3,683 ringgit

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 0.35% to 3,740 ringgit ($881.04) per tonne in early trading, after Wednesday’s 3.57% decline.