AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.6%)
DFML 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.63%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.13%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.6%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
HUBC 61.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.83%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.45%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.81%)
NETSOL 85.02 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
OGDC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.73%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
PPL 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
PRL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.36%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
TPLP 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
UNITY 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.3%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,006 Increased By 55.4 (1.4%)
BR30 14,328 Increased By 105.7 (0.74%)
KSE100 40,259 Increased By 473.6 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,965 Increased By 164.3 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper steady in thin trade as focus shifts to US data

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 09:49am
Follow us

Copper held steady on Thursday as traders awaited US economic data that could offer more clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path and prospects for metals demand, while a week-long Lunar New Year holiday in top consumer China kept volumes thin.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,319 a tonne, as of 0335 GMT. Markets in India and Australia were also closed on Thursday for a holiday.

The dollar languished near an eight-month low against its peers as a gloomy US corporate earnings season stoked recession fears. A weaker dollar makes the US currency-priced commodity more attractive for those holding other currencies. “Very minimal price action due to no participants from China because of holidays,” a Singapore-based metals trader said. “There are lots of talks about how physical demand doesn’t support the price level.

So that will eventually show up when financial conditions tighten, which is the case for the rest of 2023 at least in the United States.“ The US Commerce Department is set to release its initial advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) estimates at 1330 GMT.

The US central bank’s two-day policy meeting starts next week, and traders have priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate hike, a step down from the 50-bp and 75-bp increases seen last year.

Copper slips on firmer dollar, demand uncertainty

On the supply side, copper production in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed.

Social unrest in Peru, the world’s second-biggest copper producer, has also raised fears of disruption at mines. In other metals, aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,653.50 a tonne, lead was up 0.4% at $2,169, zinc gained 0.3% to $3,460 and tin slipped 1.1% to $30,515.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper steady in thin trade as focus shifts to US data

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories