Fawad’s arrest ‘apolitical’, says Marriyum

Nuzhat Nazar Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Wednesday, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest is not political.

While addressing the media, she said there has been a discussion on the TV screen since morning regarding the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and some people are trying to link this arrest politically and with freedom of expression.

An FIR has been registered against Fawad Chaudhry by the secretary Election Commission at Kohsar police station. Fawad Chaudhry gave statements against the Election Commission. The minister said Fawad Chaudhry openly threatened the children of the Election Commission members.

We have been in government for the last nine months, the language used against us by the PTI people including Fawad Chaudhry, if we had to make political arrests, then all these people would have been behind bars, she said.

She said the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, misused powers from 2018 to 2022.

When Nawaz Sharif was arrested on the spot, he was disqualified and removed from the party presidency, it was political revenge. Nawaz Sharif never abused the institution and did not threaten and abuse the children of the heads of the institutions and their families.

Nawaz Sharif was appearing in the NAB court on a daily basis with his daughter.

On the orders of Imran Khan, the NAB and the Punjab Police raided the house of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, she said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested in my presence, she added. She said Imran Khan took political revenge by making warrantless arrests.

Imran Khan’s spokesman and his ministers used to sit in the same places and announce before the arrest that two days later Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retired) Safdar were to be arrested.

She further said a campaign was launched against the martyrs of Pakistan forces from the PTI’s official party account. The PTI tried to create mutiny in Pakistan forces by using media channels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

