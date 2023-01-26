ECP de-notifies 43 more PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday de-notified 43 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following the acceptance of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

The de-notified PTI MNAs includes Riaz Fatyana, Sardar Tariq Hussain, Mohammad Yaqub Sheikh, Murtaza Iqbal, Sardar Mohammad Khan Leghari, Zile Humma, Rukhsana Naveed, Ghazala Saifi, Nousheen Hamid, Sobia Kamal Khan and others.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) received resignations of 43 more MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accepted and forwarded 43 resignations of the PTI MNAs to the ECP for approval.