AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) Board that met Wednesday approved the terms of reference for the hiring of financial advisor for the Roosevelt Hotel.

The board was apprised that the hotel is not being sold. Rather it will be developed into a mixed use high-rise tower as a joint venture project through the best-suited mode of privatisation as delineated in the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000.

The board was also briefed about the progress in other ongoing transactions including Pakistan Steel Mills, HBFCL, and the First Women Bank Limited.

Senate body briefed about privatisation process

Federal Minister/Chairman Privatisation Abid Hussain Bhayo chaired the meeting. Federal Secretary Privatisation Dr Iram A Khan and senior officials of the ministry were also present.

The board was briefed about the implementation status of different directions issued by the board in its different meetings.

The board showed its appreciation for the status update and directed the management to resolve the pending issues besetting privatisation. It also advised that other government divisions should be approached to help the Privatisation Commission in its work.

The board discussed various matters of importance including the pending issues relating to litigations in different courts. The approval of the PC Board was also solicited for the special audit report on receivables as on 30-6-2022 of the PC’s proceeds including the statement of aforementioned receivables. The board proposed to form a sub-committee of its members to come up with a viable solution of the matter including to ascertain the due amounts receivable from other parties.

The board also approved the proposal to present before the court the fresh audit report to decide the exact number of outstanding dues to be paid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Roosevelt hotel Privatisation Commission Privatisation Commission Ordinance financial advisor

Comments

1000 characters

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Read more stories