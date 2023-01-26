AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
Donation consignments for flood victims: ST, FED and IT on import, supply exempted

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 Jan, 2023 07:09am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax, federal excise duty (FED), and income tax on the import and supply of donation consignments and relief items for relief operations for flood victims for three months period.

According to an SRO70(I)/2023 issued by the FBR here on Wednesday, the federal government has exempted for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, the import and supply of the donation consignments and relief items as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees, from the whole of the sales tax.

Under an SRO71(I)/2023 issued on Wednesday, the FBR has exempted for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, the whole of FED leviable on the donation consignment and relief items goods as certified by the National Disaster Management Authority or a Provincial Disaster Management Authority for relief operation for flood affectees.

As per SRO72(I)2023, the FBR has amended the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance. In the aforesaid Schedule, in Part IV, in clause (123), for the words “ninety days”, the expression “three months from December 1, 2022” shall be substituted.

