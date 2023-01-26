Expo featuring 200 final-year projects, job fair held at SU

HYDERABAD: An exhibition showcasing 200 projects of final-year students of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology and a job fair were organised at the Sindh University (SU), Jamshoro, on Wednesday.

Sindh University’s Vice Chancellor Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, who inaugurated the events, urged the male and female students of final year to work devotedly on their projects in order to attain excellence in the wide field of engineering and technology.

The final-year students of information technology, electronics engineering, software engineering and telecommunications engineering presented 200 projects prepared in connection with their theses for exhibition. The projects exhibited pertained to areas such as security systems, web development, image processing & deep learning, smart agriculture, smart cities, AI, IoT & Nano Technology, wireless communications, web/ Android apps, game development, NFT, and block chain.

After inaugurating the exhibition, Vice Chancellor Dr Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the projects on display. The students briefed him on their projects, after which he asked various questions and gave suggestions to help bring the projects at par with international standards.

Two students, Tehniyat Rashid and Fariza Siddique, were given awards for their outstanding projects.

The vice chancellor along with the Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Khalilur Rahman Khoumbhati, Dean of Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof Dr Wazir Ali Baloch and other faculty members also went to various stalls of the job fair set up by different companies, industrial units and software houses.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Prof Dr Siddique Kalhoro said that the youths interested in IT, electronics, telecommunications and software engineering could “change the world and bring about revolutions in their chosen fields”.

He said that the Sindh University had provided the students of its Faculty of Engineering and Technology access to modern tools in order to give them the opportunity of polishing their skills and abilities to keep pace with the contemporary technologies.

