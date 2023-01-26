FIR registered against two PML-Q leaders

LAHORE: The Ghalib Market Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) under terrorism charges against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and his son Musa Elahi for allegedly conspiring to kidnap a lawmaker to foil a possible vote of confidence in the National Assembly last week.

According to the FIR, complainant Muhammad Bilal, who claimed to personally know PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and his son Musa Elahi and recognises their voices, stated that he listened an audio clip on social media app Twitter on January 24, 2023, in which the duo were allegedly planning to abduct a lawmaker to foil the vote of confidence in NA.

He claimed as the clip started making round on social media, Musa Elahi along with nearly 25 fully-armed unidentified guards reached Kotla Arab Ali Khan locality of district Gujrat and started beating up the locals in addition to carrying out aerial firing.

