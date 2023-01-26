AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
Jan 26, 2023
Pakistan

PBM opens first shelter for transgender community

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) on Wednesday launched the first-ever shelter home for members of transgender community here in the federal capital.

Managing Director PBM Amir Fida Paracha inaugurated the residential facility in the presence of Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Arshad and other officers, during a ceremony held here in PBM’s shelter home in Tarlai, Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, the MD PBM said, the federal government is determined to explore “every possible solution to mitigate the problems of vulnerable community of the country.”

He further said: “In order to fulfil the need of spreading hope and happiness among the members of the deprived transgender community in a protected and hygienic environment, PBM and Ministry of Human Rights have launched this joint initiative.”

Elaborating on the PBM’s initiatives for medical treatment and rehabilitation of members of vulnerable communities including those of transgender community, the MD said, the shelter home initiative will serve the “susceptible transgender persons with temporary stay, breakfast and dinner in respectable, and neat and clean atmosphere.”

The Tarlai shelter home has the capacity to accommodate up to 10 transgender persons at a time— which will further be expanded after the impact evaluation report of this project, he added.

transgender community PBM Pakistan Baitul Maal Shelter

