Minister distributes motorcycles among postmen

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood handed over keys of about 50 motorcycles to postmen. The motorcycles were distributed under the UPU quality service aimed to improve the efficiency of postmen and delivery of mail in Karachi.

A motorcycle distribution ceremony among the Postmen of Metropolitan Circle, Karachi was held at Karachi GPO, II Chandriger Road, Karachi.

About 50 Motorcycles were handed over to Postmen of Post Offices of Metropolitan Circle Karachi to cater their needs of reaching far flung areas and improving standard.

Metropolitan Circle Karachi comprises over 16 Unit Offices i.e. seven General Post Offices (GPO’s), four Divisional Offices, one District Mail Office (MST-K Division Karachi), two International Mail Offices (IMO) and one Express Post Karachi.

A Postal Training Center is also working for training of Postal Staff of Karachi and Hyderabad Circles. Delivery of Mail of Karachi is being made through 57 Delivery Post Offices with Total 477 Postmen Beats.

After inclusion of these Motorcycles, Metropolitan Circle Karachi will succeed to Motorized all the Normal Beats into Motorized Beats.

In his speech, the Honourable Minister highlighted the role of Postmen over the speedy delivery of Postal Mail. He said that inclusion of Motorcycles in the transmission of mail will further prove milestone in betterment of delivery standard and will further restore the confidence of the masses in the services of Pakistan Post.

He further said that Pakistan Post will always remain in forefront for serving the nation. On this occasions, Secretary Communication Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha Rana Hassan Akhtar (Retd), Director General, Pakistan Post, Islamabad, Manzoor Ahmed, Postmaster General Sindh Province, Karachi and Mustafa Kamal, Postmaster General, Metropolitan Circle, Karachi were present.

All Unit Officers of Metropolitan Circle, Karachi along with Postmen and other staffs also attended the ceremony.

