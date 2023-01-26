AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC provisionally reinstates 20 law officers

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday provisionally reinstated 20 law officers removed by the caretaker government of Punjab. The court passed the stay order on a petition filed by the additional and assistant advocate generals including Tipu Salman Makhdoom, Rai Shahid Saleem, Ali Ijaz, Asif Cheema and Shazia Ashraf Khan.

Former advocate general of Punjab Ahmad Awais represented the petitioners and argued that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the law officers. He said a caretaker government could not perform the functions of an elected government.

He argued that the caretaker governments were formed to hold fair and free elections only. He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned notifications regarding the removal of the law officers.

Through a notification issued on January 24, the caretaker government had removed AGP Awais and assigned a look-after charge to Additional Advocate General Muhammad Jawad Yaqoob.

Other removed law officers included 32 additional and 65 assistant advocate generals. The government also appointed 55 new additional and assistant advocate generals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court Ahmad Awais Shazia Ashraf Khan

Comments

1000 characters

LHC provisionally reinstates 20 law officers

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

NPGCL gets separate generation licence

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories