Bid to smuggle $135,000 to Bangkok foiled

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle 135,000 US dollars to Bangkok, Thailand.

The Customs staff posted at the international departure intercepted a passenger named Raheel, who was traveling to Bangkok by Thai Airways flight number TG 342 and recovered 135,000 US dollars, which is equivalent to Rs 30 million. The passenger had hidden the money in his shoulder bag and hand trolley.

Consequent upon recovery, a case has been registered against the passenger and further investigation is under way.

