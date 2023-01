LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Western allies' announcements on sending tanks to Ukraine and urged them to "intensify their support in the coming weeks and months", in a call Wednesday with other leaders.

"This decisive, collective action would be a catalyst for other countries to follow suit," Sunak's office said in a readout of the call with the leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Italy.