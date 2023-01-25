After Fawad’s arrest, Qureshi asks PTI leadership to reach Zaman Park

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday asked all party senators, former members of the National and Provincial Assembly, workers, and supporters to reach Zaman Park, the residence of the PTI chairperson, immediately.

In a tweet, Qureshi said: "These cowards will have to go through us to reach Chairman Imran Khan."

The development comes hours after Imran's address in which he said that the country had become a banana republic where there was no rule of law.

"No nation can progress until the rule of law prevails for everyone. This 'powerful mafia' is taking the country to the point of no return," he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore after the arrest of his party's leader Fawad Chaudhry earlier this morning.

“No one should be above the law,” he said. “Underdeveloped nations all over the world have low adherence to the law.”

He said the country's economy was on the right track during his government, but things deteriorated after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government took over.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lahore High Court Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh scrapped the petition for the recovery of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and stated that “the arrest is not unlawful.”

The law enforcement agencies shifted the PTI leader to a lower court in Islamabad sector F-8.

The law enforcement agencies also submitted the FIR of the arrest to LHC.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar told the Lahore High Court on Wednesday that Fawad was in the custody of Islamabad Police.

The LHC resumed the hearing of the case pertaining to the arrest of the PTI leader.

Fawad’s counsel said that “instead of presenting Fawad in court, the law enforcement agencies took him out of the city, thus violating the court’s orders.”

The former information minister was arrested over “threatening remarks” against the ECP, Islamabad Police said in a statement. It said that a case against Fawad was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the ECP.