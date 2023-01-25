AVN 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.52%)
BAFL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
EPCL 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (10.33%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.67%)
HUBC 60.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
MLCF 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
NETSOL 84.86 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.97 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.62%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 80.17 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.55%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.27%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.2%)
TRG 111.32 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.72%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,951 Increased By 77.7 (2%)
BR30 14,223 Increased By 224.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 39,785 Increased By 729.3 (1.87%)
KSE30 14,800 Increased By 311.7 (2.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Last dance awaits India’s Mirza as she reaches mixed doubles final

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 07:43pm
Follow us

MELBOURNE: Sania Mirza, India’s greatest women’s tennis player, stayed on track for a fairytale farewell after she reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Mirza teamed up with Rohan Bopanna for her final Grand Slam in Melbourne, having announced her desire to step away from the sport after next month’s Dubai Tennis Championships.

Mirza, who won the women’s doubles crown at the 2016 Australian Open, and Bopanna defeated the third seed pairing of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

For Mirza, there was no change of approach heading into her final major, with the 36-year-old focused on competing at her best level.

“I play every match trying to win, whether it’s my last tournament or my last slam or my first slam. For me, competitiveness is in my blood,” Mirza, the first Indian to win a WTA singles title, told reporters.

Sania Mirza to retire after WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February

“Every time I step on the court, I want to win regardless of whether it’s going to be my last slam, whether it’s my last season…

“It’s special in many ways. It’s emotional in many ways. The approach to every match remains the same, the same professionalism, warmup, routine, sort of will to win. That doesn’t really change.”

Mirza will play in the mixed doubles final on Friday, 18 years after she first made her major debut at the same tournament.

Australian Open WTA Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna Dubai Tennis Championships

Comments

1000 characters

Last dance awaits India’s Mirza as she reaches mixed doubles final

Pakistan has become a banana republic: Imran Khan

President Alvi reaches Imran Khan's residence in Lahore

Rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 up over 700 points

26th successive fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar

In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda

Caretaker setup in Punjab taking vindictive measures on federal govt’s direction: Farrukh

Marriyum urges PTI leadership not to politicise Fawad's arrest

ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

Read more stories