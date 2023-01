LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets clawed their way higher in opening deals on Wednesday.London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 percent to 7,765.31 points compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

European shares up as economic outlook improves

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index also won 0.1 percent to 15,107.11 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 percent to 7,064.74.