AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.33%)
BAFL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.99%)
EPCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
FFL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.55%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.57%)
HUBC 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
MLCF 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2%)
NETSOL 84.88 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.52%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.42%)
PAEL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.33%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (5.66%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
TPLP 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.38%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,956 Increased By 83.4 (2.15%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 236.6 (1.69%)
KSE100 39,769 Increased By 713.5 (1.83%)
KSE30 14,793 Increased By 304.5 (2.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s March quarter palm oil imports could drop 29% as stocks rise

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 01:47pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s palm oil imports could drop 29% in the March quarter from the previous quarter as record inventories and weak demand prompt refiners to curtail purchases and focus on liquidating stocks, five dealers told Reuters.

Lower purchases by the world’s biggest buyer of palm oil could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures, which have nearly halved from their all time peak hit in 2022.

Palm oil imports in the March quarter could fall to 2.2 million tonnes, down from 3.1 million tonnes in December quarter, the average estimate from five trading firms showed.

“Indian refiners aggressively bought palm oil in December quarter, but now imports would slow down as they would first try to clear inventories,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

Vegetable oil stocks in India have jumped to a record 3.2 million tonnes at the start of January from 1.7 million tonnes a year ago, estimates trade body Solvent Extractors’ Association of India.

Monthly palm oil imports could be 700,000 to 800,000 tonnes in the March quarter and unlikely to cross 1 million tonnes like in the last quarter, said Rajesh Patel, managing partner at GGN Research.

Refiners could increase buying of soyoil and sunflower oil in the March quarter as New Delhi has allowed duty free imports, Patel said.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Palm oil tracks rival oils higher despite weak export data

Palm oil’s discount to rival soyoil has been narrowing and made it less lucrative for buyers, said a New-Delhi based dealer with a global trade house.

The discount jumped to as much as $500 per tonne in the December quarter, but now the discount has come down to around $270, dealers said.

Demand for palm oil has also been affected by the winter season, said a Mumbai-based dealer.

India’s palm oil demand usually moderates during winter months as the tropical oil solidifies at lower temperatures.

India palm oil imports

Comments

1000 characters

India’s March quarter palm oil imports could drop 29% as stocks rise

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

In Bloomberg interview, Imran says will back continued role of IMF if he wins election

ECP recommends Punjab, KP governments hold elections in April

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Read more stories