CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.96-1/2

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a resistance at $14.96-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $15.02 to $15.05-3/4.

The bounce triggered by the support of $14.79-1/4 may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded.

The wave c seems to have just started, unfolding towards $15.02 to $15.05-3/4 range.

A break below $14.88 could open the way towards $14.79-1/4 to $14.82-1/2 range.

A further drop below $14.79-1/4 may confirm the continuation of the downtrend from the Jan. 18 high of $15.48-1/2.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline establishes a strong support around $14.89.

Soybeans steady with focus on Argentine weather, Chinese demand

The inverted hammer on Tuesday indicates a reversal of the short downtrend from $15.48-1/2.

The contract may consolidate above the trendline for a few days before choosing the next direction.