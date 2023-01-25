AVN 64.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.39%)
EPCL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.08%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.17%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.48%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.56%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.77%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.39%)
PRL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.33%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.67 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.19%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 3,959 Increased By 85.7 (2.21%)
BR30 14,258 Increased By 259.7 (1.86%)
KSE100 39,800 Increased By 744.3 (1.91%)
KSE30 14,810 Increased By 321.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.96-1/2

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 11:52am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a resistance at $14.96-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $15.02 to $15.05-3/4.

The bounce triggered by the support of $14.79-1/4 may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded.

The wave c seems to have just started, unfolding towards $15.02 to $15.05-3/4 range.

A break below $14.88 could open the way towards $14.79-1/4 to $14.82-1/2 range.

A further drop below $14.79-1/4 may confirm the continuation of the downtrend from the Jan. 18 high of $15.48-1/2.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline establishes a strong support around $14.89.

Soybeans steady with focus on Argentine weather, Chinese demand

The inverted hammer on Tuesday indicates a reversal of the short downtrend from $15.48-1/2.

The contract may consolidate above the trendline for a few days before choosing the next direction.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.96-1/2

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Read more stories