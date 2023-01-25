AVN 64.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.44%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.11%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.36%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
FFL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.17%)
HUBC 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.56%)
NETSOL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
OGDC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.33%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.59%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.33%)
TELE 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.69%)
TPLP 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
TRG 111.50 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.03%)
UNITY 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.28%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 3,957 Increased By 84.1 (2.17%)
BR30 14,246 Increased By 248.4 (1.77%)
KSE100 39,795 Increased By 739.3 (1.89%)
KSE30 14,808 Increased By 319.8 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 11:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Heavy snow blanketed wide swathes of Japan on Wednesday, snarling traffic, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations and disrupting train travel, leaving at least one person dead.

An unusually cold weather front and extreme low pressure systems set snow falling and strong winds blowing across Japan from Tuesday.

Snow was particularly heavy on the side of the nation facing the Sea of Japan, with the city of Maniwa in western Japan hit with a record 93 cm (36 inches) in the 24 hours to 8:00 a.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday.

One person had died as a result of the storm and two other deaths were being investigated as related to the storm as of Wednesday morning, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

No further details were immediately available. Domestic airlines including ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled more than 300 flights, while bullet train services were suspended or delayed in northern Japan, media reported.

On a highway in central Japan, cars and trucks were unable to move in the snow over a distance of about 10 km (6 miles), public broadcaster NHK said.

Some 3,000 people were stranded at two train stations in the western city of Kyoto after snow and high winds forced service to be suspended on Tuesday, with some passengers forced to sleep on the floor at Kyoto’s main station.

Eight missing after ship sinks between Japan, South Korea

Others were stuck on at least 15 trains between stations, in some cases from late on Tuesday to the early hours of Wednesday, with some having to hike through the snow to reach a station where shelter had been arranged, NHK added.

Strong winds connected to the storm may have caused the sinking of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship between western Japan and South Korea’s Jeju island early on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the 22 crew members had been rescued by noon on Wednesday and the search was continuing. The bitter weather is expected to continue through Thursday.

Japan Hirokazu Matsuno Heavy snow

Comments

1000 characters

Heavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

AKD Group also looks to acquire majority stake in EFG Hermes Pakistan

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Read more stories