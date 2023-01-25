Customs holds motorcycle training programme for women

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate on Tuesday conducted the women motorcycle training programme under Women Empowerment Program.

In collaboration with ESSA Lab Karachi, 13 lady officers participated in the training programme. After completion of their training, a ceremony was held at Air Freight Unit JIAP. A motorcycle rally was also organized.

In this ceremony, Chief Collector Customs Enforcement South, Muhammad Yakub Mako, Collector Customs Airport, Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Memon and Additional Collector Airport, Asadullah Larak presented certificates of appreciation and distributed motorcycles with helmets & driving licenses to these 13 lady officers.

Muhammad Yakub Mako, Chief Collector, Enforcement South, encouraged these lady officers and expressed his determination to continue similar efforts for women empowerment in the Customs Department.

