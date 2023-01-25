AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
UHS to train 45,000 clinical staff

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has started training for capacity building of 45,000 health professionals including consultants, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and pharmacists currently working in 85 Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospitals of the province.

The clinical staff of these hospitals will be taught 16 different skill development courses. The training is being impacted by the UHS Institute of Learning Emergency Medicine (UHS-ILEM) under Phase-II of an agreement with the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) Department.

In Phase-I of the agreement, the UHS-ILEM has already conducted 24 skill development courses for the training of 32,000 health professionals in 25 DHQ and 15 THQ hospitals across Punjab from the year 2017 to 2021. In the second phase, the university has so far trained 5,127 healthcare professionals, a UHS spokesman, said.

The UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore said the university was currently running simultaneous training sessions in 10 THQ hospitals on cardiac first response/basic life support (CFR/BLS), communication and interpersonal skills (CIS), emergency obstetrics and neonatal care (EMONC), blood bank policy and procedures as per PBTA and MSDS guidelines (BBPP) and training of healthcare professionals on medical record documentation (ToMRD).

He said, “The Punjab government and UHS are jointly making diligent efforts for improvement of the health service delivery system across the province. In this regard, several new initiatives are being undertaken by the government.

