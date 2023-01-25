AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman’s efforts: Punjab Benevolent Fund releases Rs3.1m to plaintiffs

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retired), the Punjab Benevolent Fund has released the long overdue educational scholarships, and farewell, marriage and burial grants worth Rs.31, 40,240 to 59 applicants from various districts.

According to details In a separate development, the local government & community development department (LG&CD) has devised and distributed new two-factor authentication-based standard operating procedures among all union councils to ensure the foolproof safety of public records and that public information cannot be illegally changed in government offices, the spokesman stated.

This step has been taken on the complaint of a Lahore-based woman who approached the ombudsman’s office to declare the fake divorce certificate null and void.

The Ombudsman Punjab took strict notice of it and directed the secretary local government & community development department to constitute an investigation committee and take concrete measures to secure the safety of public data and civil registration vital statistics, stored in the government system, cannot be illegally altered, the spokesman stated and added that the LG&CD department has informed the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab that two-factor authentication system has been introduced to further strengthen the government system.

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry committee has proposed to the federal higher education commission that the irregularity of admissions in unapproved courses should be monitored. This step has been taken in response to the complaint of one Umar Yusuf of Gujranwala who approached the ombudsman office for the issuance of a DMLS degree.

Alongside this, the Narowal police have informed the ombudsman office that the one-year service of sub-inspector Ghulam Hydari has been forfeited for non-filing/ delay in registration of the case. This action has been taken on the orders of the ombudsman office on a complaint of Muhammad Ahsan of Narowal.

Similarly, the ombudsman office’s involvement has led to the payment of 1,44,500 rupees as ten percent compensation for the loss of a vehicle’s original file to Muhammad Zubair of Multan. Secretary Union Council Pindi Kalu has also been suspended under PEEDA Act, 2006 for issuing a duplicate birth certificate without a record.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ombudsman Punjab Punjab Benevolent Fund Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retired) Umar Yusuf

Comments

1000 characters

Ombudsman’s efforts: Punjab Benevolent Fund releases Rs3.1m to plaintiffs

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Read more stories