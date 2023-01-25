Ombudsman’s efforts: Punjab Benevolent Fund releases Rs3.1m to plaintiffs

LAHORE: On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retired), the Punjab Benevolent Fund has released the long overdue educational scholarships, and farewell, marriage and burial grants worth Rs.31, 40,240 to 59 applicants from various districts.

According to details In a separate development, the local government & community development department (LG&CD) has devised and distributed new two-factor authentication-based standard operating procedures among all union councils to ensure the foolproof safety of public records and that public information cannot be illegally changed in government offices, the spokesman stated.

This step has been taken on the complaint of a Lahore-based woman who approached the ombudsman’s office to declare the fake divorce certificate null and void.

The Ombudsman Punjab took strict notice of it and directed the secretary local government & community development department to constitute an investigation committee and take concrete measures to secure the safety of public data and civil registration vital statistics, stored in the government system, cannot be illegally altered, the spokesman stated and added that the LG&CD department has informed the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab that two-factor authentication system has been introduced to further strengthen the government system.

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry committee has proposed to the federal higher education commission that the irregularity of admissions in unapproved courses should be monitored. This step has been taken in response to the complaint of one Umar Yusuf of Gujranwala who approached the ombudsman office for the issuance of a DMLS degree.

Alongside this, the Narowal police have informed the ombudsman office that the one-year service of sub-inspector Ghulam Hydari has been forfeited for non-filing/ delay in registration of the case. This action has been taken on the orders of the ombudsman office on a complaint of Muhammad Ahsan of Narowal.

Similarly, the ombudsman office’s involvement has led to the payment of 1,44,500 rupees as ten percent compensation for the loss of a vehicle’s original file to Muhammad Zubair of Multan. Secretary Union Council Pindi Kalu has also been suspended under PEEDA Act, 2006 for issuing a duplicate birth certificate without a record.

