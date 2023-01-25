LCCI congratulates Mohsin Naqvi on becoming CM

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has congratulated Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Mohsin Naqvi for his appointment as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

In a statement, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt hoped that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab will design a comprehensive strategy with the consultation of business community to flourish trade and economic activities in Punjab.

