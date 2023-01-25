KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.844 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,294.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.348 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.86 billion), Silver (PKR 2.024 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.068 billion), DJ (PKR 825.378 million), Natural Gas (PKR 528.266 million), Crude (PKR 478.677 million), Platinum (PKR 366.839 million), Copper (PKR 212.121 million), SP500 (PKR 112.434 million), Japan Equity (PKR 12.480 million) and Brent (PKR 7.091 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 51 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 51.235 million were traded.

