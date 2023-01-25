AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Supply of electricity to Karachi restored, finally

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: Power supply to Karachi including residential, commercial and industrial zones, KWSB’s water pumping stations, Airport, and major hospitals was normalized by Tuesday afternoon, KE spokesperson said.

On Monday morning, a wide part of the country’s power network was impacted due to a reported ‘sudden problem’ in the National Grid network which triggered a cascading effect.

KE teams immediately began restoration efforts after confirming that its network was safe, channelling electricity to the citywide network of 71 grids.

The first priority was to restore power supply to strategic installations such as pumping stations, hospitals and the international airport, etc. KE management also remained in close contact with NTDC authorities to re-establish the connection between Karachi and National Grid, which sped up the restoration process.

The spokesperson quoted CEO K-Electric Moonis Alvi as saying, “I am grateful to the Federal Minister for Energy Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan who took an active interest in the restoration efforts and remained in contact with us throughout. We also appreciate the support extended to us by CM Sindh and Provincial Government, as well as, our regulator for their guidance. The untiring efforts of our teams were pivotal in managing the situation. Though we were undertaking planned maintenance activities on some of our generation plants to optimize them ahead of the summer, we immediately brought them online to support the city in this time of need.”

He also thanked the customers for their patience during this time. While KE networks were back to normal, ground teams remain active to resolve any localized faults. KE’s channels including social media platforms, 118 call centres, and 8119 SMS service remained available to support customers 24/7.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Karachi KE electricity NTDC KWSB Power breakdown National Grid Electricity Supply

Comments

1000 characters

Supply of electricity to Karachi restored, finally

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Dar, Qatari minister discuss avenues to enhance cooperation

Gas recovery in Guddu: EWT: Govt likely to allow OGDCL extension

POL products: additional Rs76bn revenue can be generated thru PL maximization to Rs50 per litre

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Read more stories