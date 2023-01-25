Over 50 art pieces go on display at Japanese consulate

KARACHI: Travelling Exhibition called Photographic Images and Matter – Japanese Prints of 1970s was inaugurated at the Japan Information and Culture Centre on Tuesday.

It’s been organised by Consulate General of Japan in Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Japan Culture Association – Sindh, in cooperation with Japan Foundation.

It is a seven days long exhibition open for everyone to visit in Karachi, from 24th January to 31st January 2023. 51 art pieces from 14 Japanese artists are being exhibited from 1970s.

The Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, ODAGIRI Toshio, was also present at the inauguration and made an opening speech, welcoming everyone to visit the prestigious exhibition, which takes place once a year.

