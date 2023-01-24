AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar dips as equity market rally stalls

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 07:23pm
Follow us

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the rally in equity markets lost some momentum, but the currency stuck to its recent trading range as investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

European stocks eased after regional business activity data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank will raise rates by a further 50 basis points, while U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street following strong gains in the previous two sessions.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment.

U.S. crude oil futures were little changed at $81.64 a barrel as concerns about a global economic slowdown and expected build in U.S. oil inventories were offset by hopes of a fuel demand recovery from top importer China.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3380 to the greenback, or 74.74 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3347 to 1.3391.

The currency has largely traded in a sideways pattern after notching a seven-week high at 1.3320 earlier this month.

Canadian dollar steadies ahead of Bank of Canada survey

Money markets see a roughly 70% chance that the Bank of Canada will raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 15-year high of 4.50% at a policy announcement on Wednesday.

The central bank will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve. The 10-year fell 1.8 basis points to 2.872%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level in one week at 2.904%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar dips as equity market rally stalls

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

Exchange companies set to remove ‘self-imposed price cap’ on open-market dollars

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

Dubai hopes to seize private sector listings, boost access to stock exchange

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Read more stories