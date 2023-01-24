AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

  • Chairman NDMA highlights the transformative idea of an AI-based NEOC as a leading forum for managing, collating, and disseminating critical information pertaining to disaster predictions
BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2023 Updated January 24, 2023 04:59pm
Pakistan and World Bank have agreed to form a working group to chalk out a collaborative framework for building climate-resilient communities in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting of the World Bank's team for Pakistan and Chairman NDMA General Inam Haider Malik in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of the disaster management system in view of recent floods and sustainable disaster risk reduction models to protect vulnerable communities.

The Chairman NDMA highlighted the transformative idea of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) at NDMA as a leading forum for managing, collating, and disseminating critical information pertaining to disaster predictions, early warnings and preventive measures and generating Common Operating Picture for preparedness of all relevant departments for proactive response and simulation exercises in advance.

He also informed the visiting team about the creation of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) as the National think tank on the emergencies spectrum which would be mandated to create a collage of national universities and international organizations for research and studies on climate change and disaster risk management in Pakistan.

He emphasized on conducting training programs for emergency responders and volunteers along with maintenance of their database for their active engagement in the future during an emergency.

KU Jan 24, 2023 05:29pm
The scope of disaster management must include agriculture because 60% of the 250 million population is employed directly or indirectly in this sector. We have witnessed floods and its destruction, but are we prepared to deal with food shortages that may result from climate change in the near future? We will experience this at the end of the wheat harvest as wheat has not been sown on a large scale due to the high cost of fertilizers and diesel.
