AVN 63.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.5%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 43.21 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.73%)
EPCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FCCL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
FFL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.55%)
GGL 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.87%)
HUBC 59.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
MLCF 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.15%)
NETSOL 80.25 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.62%)
OGDC 84.39 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.17%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
PPL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (4.99%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.4%)
TELE 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.83%)
TPLP 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 104.75 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (4.48%)
UNITY 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,854 Increased By 55.4 (1.46%)
BR30 13,882 Increased By 312.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 38,950 Increased By 506.3 (1.32%)
KSE30 14,450 Increased By 183.3 (1.28%)
Jan 24, 2023
UK’s FTSE 100 slips ahead of business activity data

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 01:43pm
UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as losses in pharmaceutical companies’ stocks weighed on the index, while investors awaited British business activity data that would offer clues on the state of the economy.

The blue chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% at 0825 GMT, while the domestically-inclined FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1%. Early losses in drugmaker AstraZeneca and GSK weighed on the FTSE 100, with both the stocks dropping 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

UK’s FTSE 100 rebounds on boost from mining, energy stocks; 4imprint jumps

Oil majors BP and Shell also added to losses, falling between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Investors would be on the lookout for UK’s January business activity data due 0930 GMT, a crucial pit stop in gauging the state of the economy heading into the Bank of England’s (BoE) decision on interest rates next week.

AstraZeneca GSK UK's FTSE 100

