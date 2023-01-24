AVN 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
DGKC 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.38%)
EPCL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
FCCL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
FFL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
FLYNG 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.13%)
GGL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
KAPCO 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
NETSOL 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.02%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.69%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.16%)
PRL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.11%)
SNGP 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.95%)
TELE 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
TPLP 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 101.41 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.15%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 3,836 Increased By 36.9 (0.97%)
BR30 13,770 Increased By 200.9 (1.48%)
KSE100 38,829 Increased By 385.3 (1%)
KSE30 14,392 Increased By 125.7 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat recovers from 16-month low, US weather limits gains

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 10:47am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although the gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the US Plains which brought much needed moisture to the winter crop.

Soybeans and corn prices rose for the first time in five sessions. Beneficial snowfall could boost US crop moisture which is bearish for prices, the Hightower said in a report.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.5% to $7.23-3/4 a bushel, as of 0340 GMT, after sliding to its lowest since Sept. 30, 2021 at $7.12-1/2 a bushel on Monday. Soybeans added 0.3% to $14.94-3/4 a bushel and corn gained 0.4% at $6.68-3/4 a bushel.

The wheat market faced pressure on Monday after rain and snowfall across the US Plains provided soil moisture for parched winter wheat crops in the region.

Indian wheat prices hit a record high on Monday, following a delay in releasing extra stocks by the government to boost supplies and calm the domestic market reeling from shortages triggered by last year’s lower output.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the terms of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain from its southern Black Sea ports, were “more or less being fulfilled”.

However Lavrov, speaking at a news conference during a visit to South Africa, also said that Russia still faced problems exporting its own agricultural products.

For soybeans, rainfall in Argentina over the weekend is expected to boost the crop, though persistent dryness in recent weeks may have already done some damage.

More rainfall is expected through the next week. US exporters readied 1.81 million tonnes of soybeans for inspection during the week ended Jan. 19, a 17.56% decline from the week prior, according to the US Department of Agriculture, but the figure was near the high end of analyst expectations.

Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release

Corn export inspections of 727,643 tonnes fell below week-ago totals, while wheat export inspections of 334,217 tonnes were slightly above last week’s inspections.

Both were in line with analyst predictions. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soymeal, corn and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat recovers from 16-month low, US weather limits gains

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up as SBP rate hike boosts investor sentiment

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Read more stories