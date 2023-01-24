Haroon Rashid made Chief Selector

AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
Muhammad Saleem Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
LAHORE: Former Pakistan batter Haroon Rashid has been appointed as Chair of the men’s National Selection Committee, while other members of his panel will be announced in due course.

Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi said, “I want to congratulate Haroon Rashid and hope he will use his cricket knowledge, understanding and background while picking squads for the upcoming international assignments.”

Haroon Rashid said, “I am honoured to have been entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to working very closely with the team management and the National High Performance Centre so that we have clear pathways and can work collectively to select best available players for what will be a busy and high-profile year of cricket, including the ACC Asia Cup, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the tour of Australia for three Tests. One of the key aspects I will like to focus on my time will be improving communication.

This is a critical area as the players need to have absolute clarity on why they have been selected or not selected, which, in turn, will help them to deliver the desired results, work harder on their skills and remain motivated.”

Haroon Rashid played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983 and last held this position in 2015-16. Most recently, he was the Convener of the Interim Selection Committee after having previously served in administrative and coaching roles with the age-group and national sides.

Critics of the game believe that the home One-day International (ODI) series loss to New Zealand is a challenge for the Selection Committee headed by Haroon Rashid.

Besides winning the ODI series, New Zealand also kept Pakistan on the back foot in the preceding drawn two-Test rubber too. Just like the ODIs, both Tests were played at Karachi’s National Stadium and the hosts were saved by a whisker in the end.

