AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naqeebullah Mehsud case: Rao Anwar and other police officers acquitted

AFP Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: A court on Monday cleared more than a dozen police officers of the 2018 killing of a Karachi shopkeeper, his family lawyer said, a shooting which caused national outcry over police abuse.

Rights groups have long accused police of orchestrating so-called encounter killings, staging shoot-outs with suspects in order to pursue extrajudicial executions.

In January 2018, Rao Anwar — a senior superintendent with a string of allegations against him — led a raid on a suspected Pakistani Taliban hideout in the port city of Karachi.

Four men were killed, including 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud, whose family rejected claims of militant links and said he was working in retail while pursuing his dream of modelling.

Soon after his death, Mehsud’s modelling portfolio went viral on social media sparking protests in several cities led by thousands of members of his Pashtun ethnic group.

The nation’s chief justice intervened in what was a rare case of accountability in deeply corrupt Pakistan.

On Monday, an anti-terror court convened in Karachi’s central prison “acquitted all the accused including Rao Anwar”, Salahuddin Panwar, the Mehsud family lawyer, told AFP. In total 18 people, all law enforcement officials, were on trial. Panwar pledged to challenge the verdict in a higher court.

Speaking to domestic media after his release, Anwar said “a false case has today reached its logical end”.

Pakistan Naqeeb Rao Anwar Naqeebullah Mehsud case

Comments

1000 characters

Naqeebullah Mehsud case: Rao Anwar and other police officers acquitted

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories