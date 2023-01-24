AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KPTMA urges govt to waive demurrage charges

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2023 08:00am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) has urged the government to waive off demurrage charges of consignments stuck at ports for clearance.

In a statement issued by Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), Afan Aziz here on Monday, the Spinning Textile Mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) are facing significant difficulties due to the non-availability of foreign exchange in State Bank and commercial banks, resulting in a significant number of consignments being stuck at ports for clearance.

He said that delay in clearance is causing a financial burden on the mills as they are being charged huge amounts of demurrage and container detention charges by the relevant port authorities, container terminal companies and shipping companies.

In his connection, he said that KPTMA has also written letters to the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Finance requesting a waiver of demurrage charges and seeking prompt support in directing State Bank and commercial banks to assist the mills in retiring existing letters of credit of USD 10 Million and establishing new ones for importing essential raw materials.

Aziz also praised the state bank’s circular dated December 27, 2022, which relaxed import restrictions on export-oriented sector imports, and stated that spinning mills qualify for import relief as they are an export-oriented sector.

He also emphasized that spinning mills convert imports into exports and generate valuable foreign currency exchange, and highlighted that the export-oriented sector brought in a record-high foreign exchange of USD 19.33 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

textiles port charges Consignments stuck at ports demurrage KPTMA

Comments

1000 characters

KPTMA urges govt to waive demurrage charges

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories