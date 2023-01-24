Maryam returning on Saturday: minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz would leave London on January 26 and reach Lahore on January 28 at 8:00 pm, said Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a tweet, the Minister said that with the prayers of the people, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was returning home after recovering from surgery. She expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their prayers and good wishes for Maryam Nawaz.

“Moreover, the PML-N has finalised Maryam Nawaz’s homecoming. She was expected to get a rousing reception from the party workers. She would announce a political action plan at a press conference upon her return. The PML-N has finalised a one-and-a-half-month schedule of Maryam as a part of the re-organisation of the party in Punjab,” sources said, adding: “The party Punjab leaders would accompany Maryam during the organisational tours.”

The PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formed a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Sources said that the parliamentary board would be headed by Nawaz Sharif while among others, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would be members of the parliamentary board.

The sources claimed that the PML-N would contest the upcoming elections with full preparation. Nawaz Sharif would chair a meeting of the parliamentary board and interview candidates. Nawaz Sharif would also lead the election campaign in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, talking to the media here on Monday, Federal Railways and Civil Aviation Minister Saad Rafique said that being a political activist, he was not in favour of elections in Punjab and KP. “Only the Election Commission of Pakistan could confirm elections in two provincial assemblies in the next two-three months, but it would cause political disruption in the country,” Saad said, adding: “The KP and Punjab Assemblies were dissolved undemocratically without any solid reason; this was an illegal act, which should have been challenged.”

He further said that there would be more problems if the elections of two assemblies were held. “We should think about the country first, whenever elections are held, these should be held transparently,” he said.

