AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC again takes govt to task over failure to appoint AGP

Terence J Sigamony Published 24 Jan, 2023 06:06am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Monday, again expressed concern over the government’s failure to appoint a new attorney general. President Arif Alvi on 23rd December 2022 had approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as AGP after accepting the resignation of Ashtar Ausaf Ali from the post of Attorney General. However, despite the president’s approval the government could not issue the notification of Mansoor’s appointment as the new AGP.

As the federal government delayed the notification, Mansoor, a Lahore-based lawyer, last week, declined to be appointed as the attorney general. According to the sources, after Awan’s refusal, the government has again started looking for a new AGP, adding the incumbent regime was considering a Lahore-based lawyer for the post.

Justice Qazi Faez, while heading a three-judge bench, asked the deputy attorney general; “who is the AGP in the country at the moment?” and wondered if the government was so “incompetent” that it was unable to appoint a new AGP. Not getting a satisfactory answer, Justice Faez said the deputy AG was “acting as if the court has asked a very difficult constitutional question”.

“Is the government negotiating with anyone on the appointment of the attorney general?” asked Justice Faez, adding the top court had 5,500 lawyers, but the government was unable to pick one. He further said the government was “violating the Constitution by not appointing the AG”.

The apex court also noted that the orders of the SC were not followed, adding the additional and deputy AGs were only bound to take instructions from the AG.

Justice Faez further stated that it was against the law for the deputy and additional AGs to appear before the court without the instructions of the AGP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC AGP President Arif Alvi Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali Mansoor Usman Awan

Comments

1000 characters

SC again takes govt to task over failure to appoint AGP

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Policy rate hiked to 17pc to rein in soaring inflation

Country hit by major power outage

Pakistan begins restoring power

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Irked by Naqvi’s appointment, IK announces protest

44 PTI MNAs ‘withdraw’ resignations

Appointment of caretaker CM: Asif denies allegations

Consignments stuck at ports: Banks told to give one-time facilitation to importers

Read more stories