Pakistani tennis star becomes brand ambassador of Adidas

24 Jan, 2023
LAHORE: Tennis star Haniya Minhas has become the first youngest Pakistani to be appointed as the official brand ambassador of the leading global sportswear brand, Adidas.

Haniya is Pakistan’s first teen athlete to accomplish this historic feat. She began training at IMG on August 22, 2022, and since then has had a string of remarkable accolades, including reaching Semi Finals in Orange Bowl International U12 Florida, USA, 3rd place in U12 Eddie Herr International, Florida, USA, Champion at Little Mo International Championship U12, Doubles and Mix Doubles in New York, USA, Champion at USTA National U14 Tennis Championship in Florida, Champion at L5 U16 National Tennis Championship in the United States, Champion at U14 National Tennis Championships in Coral Springs, Florida, and the Champion at USTA U16 Girls National Championship Final in Florida, USA.

President of BARD Foundation, Abdul Razak Dawood, expressed the pride BARD Foundation feels in its association with Haniya and said: “I’m delighted at this young talent.

This is remarkable news and a great honor for Pakistan and all those with high aspirations, especially women.

