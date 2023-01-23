AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
BAFL 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
EPCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
FCCL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.87%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.13%)
MLCF 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.76%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.2%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.09%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.28%)
TRG 100.26 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.21%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2023 03:23pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: Thousands of ambulance workers held another strike across England and Wales on Monday, in escalating industrial action as unions called the government to hold talks on improving pay and conditions.

Ambulance workers began strike action on December 21 last year and further dates are planned for February.

Nurses have also launched unprecedented strike action, reflecting widespread discontent in the state-funded National Health Service whose staff are struggling with soaring living costs.

Monday’s industrial action comes ahead of mass simultaneous strikes planned for February 6 by unions representing both nurses and ambulance staff.

Monday’s strike involves members of three unions – Unison, Unite and GMB – in England and Wales.

Unison, the UK’s largest trade union, said up to 15,000 ambulance staff in England would be striking along with 5,000 members at hospitals in Liverpool in northwest England.

Unite said more than 2,600 of its ambulance worker members were striking in England and Wales, following a three-day strike last week.

Strike-hit UK faces first rail stoppage of 2023

“We’re trying to get the government to negotiate,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told BBC radio, accusing the government of inaction.

“It’s been five weeks since Unite ambulance workers were out and in that time there has been literally no meeting about the substantive issue of pay.

“There are absolutely no pay talks going ahead, it’s wrong to suggest that they are,” she added, even as Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said discussions were ongoing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “missing in action” and “needs to get more involved,” she added.

The GMB, whose members at one ambulance service in central England were striking Monday, addressed Barclay in a tweet saying: “We need to talk pay. We’re ready when you are.”

The London Ambulance Service advised people to only call the 999 emergency number in “life-threatening” situations and warned the public they “may be asked to organise transport to hospital”.

National Health Service Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK ambulance workers strike Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Comments

1000 characters

UK ambulance workers strike again as unions call for talks

Pakistan experiences wide-scale power outage, restoration work underway

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Read more stories