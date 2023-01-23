AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Business & Finance

FPCCI calls for simplification of tax system

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
PESHAWAR: Regional Coordinator, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Sartaj Ahmad Khan has called for the simplification of the tax system to enable business community and others to file their taxes through online procedure.

He said that the reformation and simplification of the tax system will not only enhance the national tax net rather will also promote business activities in the country.

Addressing a joint meeting of the FPCCI and Pakistan Academy for Rural Development, he urged the KP Revenue Authority to take business community into confidence regarding taxation and hold awareness sessions like seminars and workshops regarding benefits of tax depositing.

He further urged KPRA to introduce one-window operation and make online payment of taxes highly simple, so the business community could not face any hardships in depositing their taxes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), Minhajuddin said that all businessmen are keen in depositing of their taxes, but due to lack of facilitation they are facing hardships in this regard. He urged on the management of KPRA to make its online portal simplified and easily accessible for trading community.

On this occasion, the representatives of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development assured trading community for redressal of their tax related issues and said that the state machinery is working through trade and business activities.

FPCCI Taxes FBR business community tax system APCEA

