AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Strong, stable Pakistan can guarantee Kashmir’s freedom: AJK president

APP Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that a strong and stable Pakistan can guarantee Kashmir’s freedom from India’s forced and unlawful occupation.

He made these remarks while addressing a crowded press conference in Bradford, UK, AJK President’s office said on Sunday.

Barrister Sultan said that since 1947, Indian rulers had been using different tactics to crush the Kashmiris’ spirit and their urge for freedom but they have miserably failed in their designs.

However, AJK President said, India’s incumbent regime was hectically engaged to achieve its ulterior motives by settling outsiders (non-state subjects) in occupied Kashmir. Terming demographic change as part of the BJP’s policy to marginalize the indigenous population, he said that the Kashmiri people wouldn’t allow any such thing to happen in Kashmir.

Referring to his engagements in the UK, AJK President said he was scheduled to brief the European and British Parliamentarians respectively on 24 and 25 January on the latest situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said that on February 5, he would lead a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in London. He urged the Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in the UK to attend the protest demonstration and raise their voice in support of their Kashmiri brethren.

Terming his Turkiye visit a success, he said it was indeed a huge achievement that the Turkish government and the opposition have announced the establishment of an All Parties Kashmir group in the Turkish parliament.

The establishment of the Kashmir group in the Turkish parliament, he said, would have a far-reaching impact on the Kashmir dispute.

About the prevailing political situation in Pakistan, he said all the political parties would have to play a positive role so that no one takes advantage of the political instability in the country.

Responding to a query, AJK President said no minority was safe in India. Under Modi, India was fast turning into a fascist regime where there was no place for minority communities, including Muslims, he added.

He said that it was very important to expose the Indian government’s tactics before the world.

India Kashmir AJK IIOJK AJK President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Comments

1000 characters

Strong, stable Pakistan can guarantee Kashmir’s freedom: AJK president

Media mogul made caretaker CM of Punjab

Mohsin Naqvi takes oath

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

BJP govt blocks BBC documentary on Modi

Renowned businessman Byram D Avari passes away in Karachi

Read more stories