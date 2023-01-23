AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Bilawal to visit Uzbekistan for ECO ministers meeting

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 05:57am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 23-24 January 2023 to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers (COM) of Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

The theme of the conference is “Year of Strengthening Connectivity”.

The minister will address the Council and will separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

The COM is the policy making forum of ECO that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the organisation. The 25th COM was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November 2021.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to the ECO which aims at promotion of effective regional cooperation, with special focus on communications, trade, culture, and connectivity.

