Governor awards degrees to students at convocation

Published January 23, 2023
FAISALABAD: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balig-ur-Rehman has said that universities are the hub of research. He was presiding over the 2nd Convocation of Govt College Women University at Jinnah Auditorium of the University. The university directors, principal officers, and Vice Chancellor GCWUF Professor Dr. Robina Farooq (Tamgha Imtiaz) participated in the convocation.

The Chancellor awarded Ph.D., MPhil, MA, MSc, and BS degrees to all graduating students. 80 gold medallists, 81 silver medallists, and 68 bronze medallists received their medals for their distinctive positions. Controller of Examinations, Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, proceeded with the convocation process. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman congratulated the students on their outstanding success and appreciated the university administration for highlighting the professional skills of the students.

He applauded the recent position of the university in various international rankings and being recognised as the top women University of Pakistan. He urged the students to be part of positive activities, patience, and leadership skills. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq (T.I) thanked Governor Punjab for his arrival and informed him about the achievements and development projects of the university in the past years.

She further briefed talked about special attention being paid to modern research and teaching in the university, a gradual increase in teacher-student ratio, record selection boards conducted for recruitment of permanent and highly qualified faculty and many other initiatives of the university.

