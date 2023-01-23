Ericsson quarterly earnings miss expectations

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Ericsson on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings that missed expectations for the third quarter in a row, as sales of 5G equipment slowed in high-margin markets such as the United States.

The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings excluding restructuring charges fell to 9.3 billion Swedish crowns ($902 million) from 12.8 billion crowns a year earlier. Analysts’ mean forecast for core earnings was 11.22 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales rose 21% to 86 billion crowns, beating estimates of 84.2 billion.

A settlement of a patent deal with Apple last month resulted in revenue of 6 billion crowns, but Ericsson also took 4 billion crowns in charges, including a provision for a potential fine from the US regulators and divestments.