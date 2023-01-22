AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 22, 2023
FBR chief asks CCIRs to meet revenue targets

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
KARACHI: Asim Ahmed, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Commissioners of the field formations at the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi.

According to the details, Chairman FBR reviewed the performance of all Chief Commissioners vis-à-vis targets assigned for the third quarter (Jan-March, 2023).

Detailed presentations, outlining the projection and strategy for achieving the budgetary target for the third quarter were given by all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (CCIRs).

The CCIRs gave workable strategy highlighting avenues for achieving the target set for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The Chairman FBR directed all CCIRs to leave no stone unturned to safeguard revenue and to meet the budgetary target fixed for the current month.

Chairman FBR further reiterated that facilitation of taxpayers is the harbinger for successful implementation of policies of FBR and taxpayers must be facilitated in resolving their pending issues with the Department, invariably.

Asim Ahmed further instructed the CCIRs for effective monitoring of sugar mills to avoid revenue leakage.

