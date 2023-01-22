AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 22, 2023
Pakistan

Eight suspects held in Attock

APP Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
ATTOCK: The Attock Police on Saturday arrested eight criminals along with recovery of more than two kilograms of hashish, 20 litres of liquor, a Kalashnikov and three pistols with bullets from their possession during a crackdown launched within the jurisdiction of police stations of Hazro, Hassanabdal, Fatehjang, New Airport and Attock Saddar.

According to police sources, Hazro Police took into custody accused Abdul Haq of Dara Adam Khel on a charge of possessing hashish of 1150 grams, an illegal pistol of 30 bore with ammunition. Such as, Attock Saddar Police recovered 20 bottles of liquor from Umer Hayat, 30 bore pistol with bullets from Syed Rashid Shah of village Bagh Neelab and 710 grams of hashish from the possession of Syed Imran Abbas of Dhok Gama.

Attock police Hashish police stations of Hazro

