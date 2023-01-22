AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Pakistan

Imran couldn’t prove corruption allegations against opponents, says Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan could not prove a single allegation of corruption or wrongdoing against his political opponents during his four years of tenure.

Giving her reaction to Khan’s statement, the minister said that in the Imran era, the political opponents were put behind bars by blackmailing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, but the allegations proved false in the courts, as they could not present even a single evidence.

The minister, while referring to the ouster of Imran from power corridors, said that now the country got rid of Imran Khan.

Now just terming the opponents as thieves will not work, she said. The minister said that England’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the British court have also rejected Imran’s allegations.

The PML-N leadership submitted 40 years of record and not even one charge was proved in the court, she maintained.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb PTI Chairman Imran Khan National Crime Agency

