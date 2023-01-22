AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Political turbulence in Punjab and beyond

Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
Follow us

It is heartening to note that Azam Khan, a former bureaucrat, has taken oath as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister.

Khan’s name for this post was finalised after consultations between outgoing chief minister Mahmood Khan and the then leader of the opposition Akram Khan Durrani.

Unfortunately, however, the parliamentary committee on nomination of caretaker chief minister in Punjab failed to reach agreement on any name for the job. The ball is, effectively, in Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) court.

Outgoing chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has, however, threatened to move the court should the ECP nominate any person for the post of caretaker chief minister. It is increasingly clear that growing polarization in Punjab, the country’s largest and most important province in political terms, is exacting its toll on the entire country and its economy.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N’s) inability to successfully reclaim the space that it had lost to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab in 2018 is the principal reason behind political turbulence across the country.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on the other hand, has a different story to tell. In Sindh, it is on course to reduce PTI’s footprint in a meaningful manner.

Tabish Rahmani (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PTI ECP PMLN Azam Khan caretaker chief minister Akram Khan Durrani

Comments

1000 characters

Political turbulence in Punjab and beyond

Ex-bureaucrat Azam sworn in as caretaker KP CM

SBP announces sugar export mechanism

Account opening: SECP directs AMCs to carry out due diligence

Delay due to govt entities: PPIB to exempt big hydropower projects from fees, charges

Tickets for upcoming polls in Punjab, KP: PTI initiates consultation process

Negative growth of 66.73pc YoY: H1 mobile phones import stands at $362.862m

Karachi: wheat flour rates notified

FBR body imposes 2pc customs duty on import of ‘PCB Boards for LED TV’

Identification of accused by witnesses: LHC issues guideline

‘Int’l conspiracy’ letter: SC to hear appeal against Registrar’s objections on 24th

Read more stories