KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (January 21, 2023).
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 20-01-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 20,000 235 20,235 20,235 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 21,434 252 21,686 21,686 NIL
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments