Musk says higher priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2023 11:31pm
Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that a higher priced subscription of the social media platform will not carry advertisements.

The billionaire also said that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300

Twitter earns nearly 90% of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.

Earlier in December, Musk announced that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and thatit will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by 2023.

Twitter Elon Musk Twitter Inc Twitter subscription fee

